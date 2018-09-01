Traffic jams choke major gateways in Saigon, Hanoi as holiday begins

|
Traffic was at a virtual standstill on Friday night at the Pham Van Dong Street in Tan Binh District, near the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The three-day break that started on Saturday marks the country’s Independence Day (September 2). Many migrants rushed home with their families and holiday-goers left the cities for various tourist destinations.
|
The gridlock stretched along the entire 3-km (1 mile) stretch from Binh Loi Bridge to the intersection of Pham Van Dong and Phan Van Tri streets.
“I waited for half an hour but couldn’t escape the jam, then canceled a customer’s booking,” said a GrabBike driver who carried his motorbike over the median strip to find another way.
|
One young man held his bicycle high to squeeze through the crowds.
|
Many bus drivers couldn’t get to bus stops, forcing their passengers to get out of the bus and step right into the crowded traffic.
|
Some passengers on their way to the airport had to switch from cars to motorbikes to catch their flights on time.
|
Several key roads leading to the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, like Dinh Bo Linh, Nguyen Xi and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh streets were all jammed.
|
A little girl used the family car’s sun roof to look around and reflect on the jam she was in.
|
At the My Dinh bus station in Hanoi, many passengers had to wait for hours to get a bus to go home. The station added an extra 140 buses to meet the increased demand.
|
Vehicles on a road leading to Thanh Tri Bridge in Long Bien District in the capital city could only move at a snail's pace. A motorcylist shifted to the road's sidewalk to keep moving.
|
The road leading to Thang Long Highway at 7 p.m. on Friday night.