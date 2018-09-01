VnExpress International
News

Traffic jams choke major gateways in Saigon, Hanoi as holiday begins

By Quynh Tran, Huu Khoa, Gia Chinh   September 1, 2018 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Traffic chaos ensued in many Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City streets as people looked to get away during the three-day break.

Traffic was at a virtual standstill on Friday night at the Pham Van Dong Street in Tan Binh District, near the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The three-day break that started on Saturday marks the countrys Independence Day (September 2). Many migrants rushed home with their families and holiday-goers left the cities for various tourist destinations.

The gridlock stretched along the entire 3-km (1 mile) stretch from Binh Loi Bridge to the intersection of Pham Van Dong and Phan Van Tri streets. I waited for half an hour but couldnt escape the jam, then canceled a customers booking, said a GrabBike driver who carried his motorbike over the median strip to find another way.   

One young man held his bicycle high to squeeze through the crowds.

Many bus drivers couldnt get to bus stops, forcing their passengers to get out of the bus and step right into the crowded traffic.

Some passengers on their way to the airport had to switch from cars to motorbikes to catch their flights on time.

Several key roads leading to the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, like Dinh Bo Linh, Nguyen Xi and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh streets were all jammed.

A little girl used the family cars sun roof  to look around and reflect on the jam she was in. 

At the My Dinh bus station in Hanoi, many passengers had to wait for hours to get a bus to go home. The station added an extra 140 buses to meet the increased demand.

Vehicles on a road leading to Thanh Tri Bridge in Long Bien District in the capital city could only move at a snails pace. A motorcylist shifted to the roads sidewalk to keep moving. 

The road leading to Thang Long Highway at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Tags: Saigon Hanoi traffic congestion national holiday major gateways three-day break September 2
 
