Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi

A police officer was taken for a ride on the hood of a taxi in Hanoi on Wednesday as the driver tried to escape a ticket for a parking violation by driving several kilometers along an expressway.

[Video by Nguyen Thuy]

A video shows the cop clinging on to the hood of the taxi at around 9 a.m. as it drives at high speed through Soc Son District on the city's outskirts.

“People were screaming at the driver to stop to save the cop from danger, but he didn't,” a witness said.

Another police officer tried to give chase but was left behind.

Soc Son Police issued a statement in the afternoon saying that the taxi driver had parked in the wrong place so the officer had asked to see his license so he could issue a ticket.

However, rather than pay the fine, the driver revved his engine and drove off, forcing the officer who was standing right in front of the car to jump on the hood.

The driver eventually stopped and the officer was unharmed, the police said.

The incident serves as a reminder that it’s not always safe to be a traffic cop in Vietnam. Several car hood rides have been reported, while some officers have been beaten by drunk or angry drivers.