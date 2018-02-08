VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi

By Son Duong   February 8, 2018 | 01:34 pm GMT+7

The driver decided he didn't want a parking ticket and drove off at high speed with an officer clinging to his cab.

A police officer was taken for a ride on the hood of a taxi in Hanoi on Wednesday as the driver tried to escape a ticket for a parking violation by driving several kilometers along an expressway.

[Video by Nguyen Thuy]

A video shows the cop clinging on to the hood of the taxi at around 9 a.m. as it drives at high speed through Soc Son District on the city's outskirts.

“People were screaming at the driver to stop to save the cop from danger, but he didn't,” a witness said.

Another police officer tried to give chase but was left behind.

Soc Son Police issued a statement in the afternoon saying that the taxi driver had parked in the wrong place so the officer had asked to see his license so he could issue a ticket.

However, rather than pay the fine, the driver revved his engine and drove off, forcing the officer who was  standing right in front of the car to jump on the hood.

The driver eventually stopped and the officer was unharmed, the police said. 

The incident serves as a reminder that it’s not always safe to be a traffic cop in Vietnam. Several car hood rides have been reported, while some officers have been beaten by drunk or angry drivers.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi police traffic violation safety travel Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top