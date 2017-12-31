VnExpress International
Traffic accidents kill over 8,000 people in Vietnam in 2017

By Doan Loan, Hoang Viet   December 31, 2017 | 11:36 pm GMT+7

Both the numbers of deaths and injuries are 4-10 percent lower than those in 2016.

A total of more than 20,000 traffic accidents occured in 2017, killing nearly 8,300 people and injuring over 17,000 across Vietnam, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The number of accidents, deaths and injuries have all dropped by 4-10 percent in comparison to the figures for 2016.

Most were road accidents with nearly 20,000 cases, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring nearly 17,000. The committee recognized 62 grave accidents, which resulted in 199 deaths and 189 injuries.

The scene of a road accident that killed 4 people in the northern province of Son La in November. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Son.

The scene of a road accident that killed four people in the northern province of Son La in November. Photo by VnExpress/Tung Son.

In the railway sector, a total of 164 accidents occured, killing 133 people and injuring another 50. Compared to 2016, the number of accidents and deaths dropped by 16 and 18 respectively, while the number of injuries did not change.

For marine traffic, the committee recorded a total of 118 accidents, resulting in 57 deaths and 20 injuries.

Aviation is Vietnam's only accident-free sector in 2017.

Traffic accidents remain the biggest single cause of fatalities in Vietnam despite efforts to make the roads safer.

On average, one person dies every hour in a road accident in Vietnam. The country is trying to reduce road traffic fatalities to fewer than 20 per day, or 7,300 per year.

Traffic congestion, inadequate law enforcement, poor driving and bad street conditions are often cited as the main causes of road deaths.

