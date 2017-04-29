tourists-jump-for-their-life-in-vietnam-hotel-fire

At least two people broke their legs after they jumped down to escape a fire at a five-star hotel in the central province of Binh Thuan on Saturday morning.
More than 20 guests at the hotel were awoken by the fire alarm at around 5 a.m., when the fire broke out from the ground-floor parking lot.
“I opened the door and saw smoke filling up the hotel. Many people were screaming for help,” said a guest who was on the ground floor at the time.
He and several others laid out mattresses for people to jump from higher floors.
|
The fire destroyed vehicles at the hotel. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh
The guests then tried to escape.
A couple broke their legs during the attempt and has been sent to hospital.
Some people were rescued by firefighters later.
The fire was put out around one hour later.