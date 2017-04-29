VnExpress International
Tourists jump for their life in Vietnam hotel fire

By Tu Huynh   April 29, 2017 | 11:55 am GMT+7

The fire reportedly started from the ground floor and many decided to save themselves before firefighters arrived.

At least two people broke their legs after they jumped down to escape a fire at a five-star hotel in the central province of Binh Thuan on Saturday morning.

More than 20 guests at the hotel were awoken by the fire alarm at around 5 a.m., when the fire broke out from the ground-floor parking lot.

“I opened the door and saw smoke filling up the hotel. Many people were screaming for help,” said a guest who was on the ground floor at the time.

He and several others laid out mattresses for people to jump from higher floors.

The fire destroyed vehicles at the hotel. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh

The guests then tried to escape. 

A couple broke their legs during the attempt and has been sent to hospital.

Some people were rescued by firefighters later.

The fire was put out around one hour later.

Tags: Vietnam fire travel
 
