Tourist junk sinks in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay; no fatalities

By Minh Cuong   March 11, 2018 | 05:09 pm GMT+7

No tourists were on board at the time, and the three crew members were able to make their way to safety.

Three crew members escaped death on Sunday morning when the tourist boat they were working on sank in Vietnam's world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

According to reports, the ship sank suddenly at 6:45 a.m. while anchored at Tuan Chau International Port.

Authorities said the captain, a crew member and a mechanic were on board when the accident happened, but they were able to make their way to shore safely. 

The boat will be salvaged so an investigation into the cause of the accident can be conducted.

Boat safety has long been a concern among tourists on cruise trips in Ha Long Bay, a world-renowned destination that is popular among foreigners. Incidents like this keep happening, despite increased safety measures.

In 2011, the sinking of a junk during an overnight cruise killed 11 foreign tourists and their Vietnamese guide, while in 2015, both foreign and Vietnamese tourists had to be rescued after their boat caught fire.

