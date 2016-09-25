VnExpress International
Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh   September 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

A downpour on Saturday afternoon submerges many streets in Hanoi.

A heavy rain on Saturday afternoon submerged many streets in Hanoi, triggering major traffic chaos.

The rain lasted for about an hour from 5:15 p.m. It has caused chaos for the traffic in the capital as a lot of people tried to avoid several streets, which are submerged.

Vehicles are lining up in Tay Son Street, Dong Da District.

And in an overpass on Tay Son.

In Thai Ha Street, which is often submerged after raining.

A worker from Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Co Ltd is on duty to clear up the drainage system in Thai Ha.

This man has to sit on his motorcycle to wait for water level to go down.

This man has to sit on his motorcycle to wait for the water to recede.
Some people stand in front of a shop while others are struggling with their vehicles on the street.

This little boy is shocked after passing a long inundated street in Ha Dong District with his mother.

Several streets in numerous districts are flooded, causing many motorcycles to break down.
Many motorcycles are broken down in Nguyen Trai Street.
 
Fighting takes place as these two men all lose temper when crashing at a submerged street.

Fighting even happens as these two men all lose temper after a collision on a submerged street.

Tags: Hanoi flooding heavy rain
 
