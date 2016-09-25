Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Hanoi

A heavy rain on Saturday afternoon submerged many streets in Hanoi, triggering major traffic chaos.
|
The rain lasted for about an hour from 5:15 p.m. It causes traffic chaos in the capital as a lot of people took detour to avoid several submerged streets.
|
Vehicles are lining up in Tay Son Street, Dong Da District.
|
And in an overpass on Tay Son.
|
In Thai Ha Street, which is often submerged after raining.
|
A worker from Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Co Ltd is on duty to clear up the drainage system in Thai Ha.
|
This man has to sit on his motorcycle to wait for the water to recede.
|
Some people stand in front of a shop while others are struggling with their vehicles on the street.
|
The face of a ittle boy after passing a long inundated street in Ha Dong District with his mother.
|
Several streets in numerous districts are flooded, causing many motorcycles to break down.
|
Fighting even happens as these two men all lose temper after a collision on a submerged street.
Related news: