VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Torrential downpours to lash Vietnam’s northern highlands over next four days

By Minh Nga   August 13, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Torrential downpours to lash Vietnam’s northern highlands over next four days
Floods destroy a classroom in Yen Bai Province early August. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Landslides and flash floods are likely to add to the woes of the already storm-hit region.

Heavy rain is forecast to drench Vietnam's northern mountains over the next four days due to a low pressure system and a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Tonkin, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on Sunday.

Overnight downpours are expected to raise water levels in the Red River, where it flows through Yen Bai Province, to emergency status.

Local people have been warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in the region.

Earlier this month, floods in northern Vietnam killed 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes, causing damage estimated at more than VND940 billion ($41 million), according to the government.

The flooding crippled four provinces, damaging irrigation systems, fruit farms and rice fields.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam rain flood
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top