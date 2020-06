The workshop of Kieu Thi Junma Ltd in the northern province of Vinh Phuc collapses on June 10, 2020 due to a tornado. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Ha Dong.

Strong wind and rain at around 6 p.m. triggered the collapse of the workshop’s roof. It fell on about 100 workers below, said Truong Van Dao, Chairman of Trung My Commune in Binh Xuyen District, where the workshop is located.

The 18 injured have been taken to the Vinh Phuc General Hospital about 21 kilometers away. None of them are in critical condition.

The workshop belongs to wood processor Kieu Thi Junma Ltd.