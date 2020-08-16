Ton Duc Thang University makes world top 800 ranking

An aerial view of Ton Duc Thang University's main campus in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7. Photo courtesy of Ton Duc Thang University.

The HCMC-based university placed in the 701-800th band of this year’s list, that was released on Saturday by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, an independent organization focusing on higher education.

Last year, the university made its debut in the 901-1000th band of the list, considered one of the world’s most prestigious university rankings along with QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education.

This year, the Vietnamese university shared the position with several leading world institutes, including Waikato University in New Zealand, Université Gustave Eiffel in France, Chungnam University in South Korea, and City University London in the U.K.

The top three in this year’s ARWU remain unchanged from last year: the U.S.’s Harvard University and Stanford followed by the University of Cambridge in Britain.

It ranked 2,000 universities in the world based on four factors: education quality (10 percent), faculty quality (40 percent), scientific research (40 percent), and average academic productivity per capita (10 percent), before compiling the final top 1,000 list.

For academic or research performance, it looks at alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, highly cited researchers, papers published in Nature and Science, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.

Established as a private school in 1997 by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Ton Duc Thang became a public school in 2008 after being taken over by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. It has two campuses in HCMC.

The university has boosted its profile on the global academic map by being consistently listed in world rankings.

It was one of the two Vietnamese universities in 2020 Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings for achievements relating to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.