Toddler hospitalized in Hanoi with brain damage in possible abuse case

A boy of less than a year old was admitted to the Vietnam-Cuba Hospital in Hanoi on Friday covered in a series of shocking bruises all over his body.

The 30-something-year-old woman who brought him to the hospital was said to be in a state of panic and claimed to be the boy's neighbor, before leaving him there alone.

Bruises ran from his forehead to his legs, and there were fresh injuries around his genitals, indicating abuse.

No parents or relatives have come forward to look after him.

The boy was later transferred to St. Paul's Hospital and the National Hospital of Pediatrics. According to a doctor, he had suffered brain damage, but was in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the case.

According to hospital records, the baby lived in Ba Dinh District and was 18 days from his first birthday.