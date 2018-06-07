VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

By Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen   June 7, 2018 | 08:27 pm GMT+7

Uprooted trees crush cars and motorbikes during strong wind bursts on Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos
 
 

Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

 Video by Nguyen Diep

Workers cut off branches from a tree that felled on Hoang Sa Street in Phu Nhuan District, crushing a car badly. The driver survived.

Workers cut off branches as a tree fell during strong wind bursts on Hoang Sa Street in Phu Nhuan District, to the city's northeast, on Thursday afternoon. The car was badly crushed but the driver survived.
Traffic police stand guard as a mahogany tree is uprooted and lies across Tan Binh and Che Lan Vien T-junction in Tan Binh District.

Traffic police stand guard as an uprooted mahogany tree lies across Truong Chinh and Che Lan Vien T-junction in Tan Binh District, 20 minutes to the west of Tan Son Nhat airport.
Two motorbikes are seen knocked down and at least three passengers were injured. Thanh Long, a vendor on the street, said the mahogany tree was uprooted after around 10 minutes of strong wind. The tree was around 20 years old, he said.

Two motorbikes are seen knocked down and at least three passengers were injured. Thanh Long, a vendor on the street, said the mahogany tree was knocked down after around 10 minutes of strong wind. The tree was around 20 years old, he said.
Saigon has entered its monsoon season and tornadoes and thunderstorms are forecast to be common. But falling trees is also a usual threat to travelers, as transport officials blamed rapid urban development, with houses suffocating the trees and underground projects taking up their soil and water, for weakening them.

Saigon has entered its monsoon season and tornadoes and thunderstorms are forecast to be common. But falling trees is also a usual threat to travelers, as transport officials blamed rapid urban development, with houses suffocating the trees and underground projects taking up their soil and water, for weakening them.
Another tree on Rach Bung Binh Street, District 3, has collapsed an electric pole and sent a traveler to hospital.

Another tree on Rach Bung Binh Street, District 3, 10 minutes to the northwest of the city's center, has collapsed an electric pole and sent a traveler to hospital.
Police put up a makeshift fence on Tran Binh Trong Street, District 5, to keep travelers from a leaning tree.

Police put up a makeshift fence on Tran Binh Trong Street, District 5, 15 minutes southwest of the city's center, to keep travelers from a leaning tree.
Travelers have to turn around to avoid the mess at Truong Chinh Che Lan Vien T-junction. Traffic after hours turn even more chaotic.

Travelers have to turn around to avoid the mess at Truong Chinh – Che Lan Vien T-junction. Traffic after hours turn even more chaotic.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam thunderstorms falling trees Saigon traffic chaos weather uprooted trees
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top