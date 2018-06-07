Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos

Video by Nguyen Diep
|
Workers cut off branches as a tree fell during strong wind bursts on Hoang Sa Street in Phu Nhuan District, to the city's northeast, on Thursday afternoon. The car was badly crushed but the driver survived.
|
Traffic police stand guard as an uprooted mahogany tree lies across Truong Chinh and Che Lan Vien T-junction in Tan Binh District, 20 minutes to the west of Tan Son Nhat airport.
|
Two motorbikes are seen knocked down and at least three passengers were injured. Thanh Long, a vendor on the street, said the mahogany tree was knocked down after around 10 minutes of strong wind. The tree was around 20 years old, he said.
|
Saigon has entered its monsoon season and tornadoes and thunderstorms are forecast to be common. But falling trees is also a usual threat to travelers, as transport officials blamed rapid urban development, with houses suffocating the trees and underground projects taking up their soil and water, for weakening them.
|
Another tree on Rach Bung Binh Street, District 3, 10 minutes to the northwest of the city's center, has collapsed an electric pole and sent a traveler to hospital.
|
Police put up a makeshift fence on Tran Binh Trong Street, District 5, 15 minutes southwest of the city's center, to keep travelers from a leaning tree.
|
Travelers have to turn around to avoid the mess at Truong Chinh – Che Lan Vien T-junction. Traffic after hours turn even more chaotic.