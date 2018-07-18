Three women nabbed for stealing from foreign tourists in Da Nang

A suspected thief talks to police in Da Nang after being reported by tourists. Photo courtesy of Da Nang Police

Nguyen Huu Chanh, 24, Dang Hoang Kiet, 28, and Nguyen Ngoc Thien, 28, were busted after Kumar, an Indian tourist, reported having his mobile phone stolen to local police.

Kumar said he was standing outside a hotel in the central resort city last Thursday when he was approached by a transgender woman. The woman reportedly flirted with him and took an iPhone X out of his pocket while he was distracted, and fled on an accomplice's motorbike.

Police quickly identified the people who stole Kumar's phone as Kiet and Thien. Under questioning, the two admitted to the crime and tipped off that Chanh was their accomplice, Nguoi Lao Dong reported.

Following the trio's arrests, police seized their two motorbikes as well as 19 mobile phones, a wig and over $2,000 in cash from their hotel rooms.

At the station, the three claimed to be transgender women from Ho Chi Minh City. During their stay in Da Nang, the trio roamed the city's streets on motorbikes looking for foreign tourists to steal from. They would flirt with them or offer sex services just to distract the victims and steal their phones.

The trio have admitted to committing 13 theft cases between July 9-13, including one time when they stole an expensive Samsung phone from a South Korean tourist, according to Nguoi Lao Dong.