Three women imprisoned for anti-state propaganda

By Vietnam Plus   March 30, 2016 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
Defendant Nguyen Thi Tri (centre). Photo: SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court sentenced three women to prison for anti-state propaganda at a trial on March 30, Vietnam Plus reports.

Ngo Thi Minh Uoc, 57, Nguyen Thi Tri, 58, and Nguyen Thi Be Hai, 58, were charged with making, storing and distributing anti-state documents.

They were found guilty of anti-state propaganda as stipulated in Article 88 of the Penal Code.

Ngo Thi Minh Uoc from Tien Giang province was received a four year and three month prison sentence. The three-month imprisonment was given in another verdict by the People’s Court of southern Binh Phuoc province. She will be under surveillance in residence for three years. Uoc also has two previous convictions for intentionally causing injuries and disturbing public order. Tri, from Binh Duong province) and Hai (from Tay Ninh province), will be jailed for three years and under surveillance at their places of residence for two years. 

The imprisonment is effective from July 7, 2014.

At the trial, Uoc said she made over 50 anti-state flags and many banners that were used at a demonstration in early July 2014.

According to the indictment, police of Ben Thanh ward in HCM City’s District 1 arrested Uoc, Tri and Hai on the morning of July 7, 2014 while waving flags that "were not Vietnam’s national flag" and chanting anti-state slogans in Ho Chi Minh city center. 

The three defendants said they were not incited by anyone.

Police searched their houses and seized a number of exhibits with anti-Party and state content.

Uoc, Tri and Hai repeatedly gathered to spread anti-state messages after their land-related claims in Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong and Dong Thap provinces were not resolved as they had wanted.

They were previously involved in many "illegal demonstrations" in HCM City and were fined for disturbing public order. However, they refused to pay the fines and continued the infringements.

propaganda anti-state anti-party arrest Nguyen Thi Tri protest
 
