Three women caught transporting, trading 26kg of heroin

By Phuong Son, Bao Ngoc   September 20, 2019 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Thach Thi Van (L) and Dang Thi Hoa with 26.4 kilograms of heroin are held at a police station in Nam Dinh Province. Photo courtesy of Nam Dinh Police.

Three members of a drug trafficking ring have been arrested in northern Vietnam, the anti-drug police department said Thursday.

While two were caught in the northern province of Nam Dinh, the third was detained in the northern highlands province of Dien Bien.

They said Nguyen Thi Le Anh, 38, was the mastermind behind the ring and Thach Thi Van, 56, as well as Dang Thi Hoa, 58, were her accomplices.

Investigations reveal that on Monday, Anh bought an unknown amount of drugs from Laos and instructed Van to deliver them to a customer in Nam Dinh.

On Tuesday, Van collected 26.4 kilograms of heroin from Anh's house in Dien Bien and delivered them to Nam Dinh by bus and motorbike taxi. As she delivered the drugs to Hoa in Nam Dinh, police arrested them both. Around the same time, Anh was arrested in Dien Bien.

An investigation is ongoing.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, which is the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years, despite the country having some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws, including death sentences for drug smuggling and trading.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese heroin drugs narcotics Dien Bien Nam Dinh
 
