Three Vietnamese universities leap ahead in global ranking

An aerial view of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi jumped 185 places from last year's ranking to 1,325 position in this year's World University Rankings for the 2020-2021 academic year released this week by CWUR, an international consulting organization based in UAE.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang University jumped 376 places to 1,602 in the ranking while Duy Tan University in Da Nang City moved up 195 positions to 1,659.

However, the fourth Vietnamese institution in the list, the Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City, dropped 149 places from last year to 1,734.

The CWUR measured 20,000 universities around the world to compile its list based on factors like the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance.

American universities occupied the top three positions, with Harvard University taking the top spot, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.

Overall, American universities dominated the CWUR rankings with 357 representatives, followed by China (267).

In Southeast Asia, Thailand had 10 universities in the list, followed by Indonesia (8), Singapore (4), the Philippines (3) and Indonesia (1).

Vietnamese universities have boosted their reputation on the global academic map in recent years by being consistently listed in world rankings.

The Hanoi and HCMC branches of Vietnam National University were listed among top 1,000 universities in the 2020 ranking last February by British firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The HCMC branch hosts up to 61,905 students and 3,985 faculty staff while the Hanoi school is home to around 35,000 students and 2,600 academic staff.

Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang University, which has two campuses in HCMC, was among 400 global universities in Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings last April.