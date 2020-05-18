Three more Vietnamese beat Covid-19

A 22-year-old woman is discharged after receiving Covid-19 treatment at Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, May 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Treated at Hanoi’s National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, two of the three, a 15-year-old and a 24-year-old, hail from Ha Loi Village, a major outbreak hub where a four-week lockdown was lifted two weeks ago. The teen girl was confirmed positive on April 10, and the other on April 13.

The third patient, 22, is from the northern province of Bac Giang. She was studying in Japan and returned on April 22. She was confirmed positive two days later.

Vietnam has recorded 320 Covid-19 cases to date, and 263 of them have recovered. There has been no community transmission for over a month.