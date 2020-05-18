VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three more Vietnamese beat Covid-19

By Chi Le   May 18, 2020 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
Three more Vietnamese beat Covid-19
A 22-year-old woman is discharged after receiving Covid-19 treatment at Hanoi's National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, May 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Three Vietnamese patients were announced free of the novel coronavirus in Hanoi on Monday, bringing the national tally of active cases down to 57.

Treated at Hanoi’s National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, two of the three, a 15-year-old and a 24-year-old, hail from Ha Loi Village, a major outbreak hub where a four-week lockdown was lifted two weeks ago. The teen girl was confirmed positive on April 10, and the other on April 13.

The third patient, 22, is from the northern province of Bac Giang. She was studying in Japan and returned on April 22. She was confirmed positive two days later.

Vietnam has recorded 320 Covid-19 cases to date, and 263 of them have recovered. There has been no community transmission for over a month.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Comatose British Covid-19 patient given antibiotic combination

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

Russia returnee recovers from Covid-19

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Covid-19 coronavirus recover discharge
 
Read more
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Thailand

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Thailand

Vietnam ranks low in clean energy adoption

Vietnam ranks low in clean energy adoption

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

Flight attendants among four new Covid-19 patients

Flight attendants among four new Covid-19 patients

Chinese acquisition of prime land worries Vietnam defense ministry

Chinese acquisition of prime land worries Vietnam defense ministry

Covid-19 worsens plight of disabled people in Vietnam

Covid-19 worsens plight of disabled people in Vietnam

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

 
go to top