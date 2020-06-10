VnExpress International
Three more Russia returnees recover from Covid-19 in Hanoi

By Chi Le   June 10, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Two men (C) are announced free of Covid-19 at Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, June 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Le.

Two Covid-19 patients in Hanoi and one in HCMC were announced recovered Wednesday, bringing Vietnam's tally of active cases down to 13.

Both men in Hanoi, aged 40 and 26, returned from Russia on a repatriation flight on May 13. The two were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, both testing negative for the novel coronavirus twice, said Doctor Tran Van Giang, deputy head of the hospital’s Virus and Parasite Department.

The HCMC patient was a 44-year-old male attendant on the same flight. He flew to HCMC afterwards and has been quarantined for treatment at the city's Cu Chi Field Hospital.

Besides them, 32 others on the same flight were also confirmed infected, of whom 24 have recovered.

Vietnam has confirmed 332 Covid-19 cases so far and 320 have recovered.

The country has gone nearly two months without community transmission of the disease.

