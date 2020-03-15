VnExpress International
Three more European tourists test Covid-19 positive

By Chi Le   March 15, 2020 | 11:06 pm GMT+7
The specialized quarantine zone at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, where Covid-19 patients are treated. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Vietnam’s 55th, 56th and 57th Covid-19 patients are a 35-year-old German and two Brits, one 30 and the other 66, all male.

"Patient 55", the German, came in on Vietnam Airlines flight VN008 from Paris to Hanoi Saturday. He tested positive the next day at the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

While the patient undergoes treatment, all the people who he’d come into cloce contact with are being tracked and being taken to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District for quarantining.

"Patient 56" traveled on a flight from the U.K. to Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on March 9. He met two British women and stayed at the Hanoi Paradise Center on Hang Voi Street. He traveled to the northern highlands town of Sa Pa and stayed there from March 10-13. He was staying at the Oriental Suiter Hotel on Hanoi’s Hang Dao Street on returning to the capital city on March 13.

Shortly after "Patient 56" checked into the hotel, the People’s Committee of Hang Dao Ward had decided to place him in quarantine. On Saturday evening, test results showed he was Covid-19 positive. He is being treated at the Hospital of Tropical Diseases and is in stable health.

"Patient 57" was on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London that landed in Hanoi March 9. This was the flight on which "Patient 46" was a flight attendant. The British man, 66, is now being quarantined and treated in the central province of Quang Nam.

Earlier Sunday, HCMC had confirmed its eighth Covid-19 infection, a Latvian tourist, who became "Patient 54."

With the latest additions, Vietnam has 41 active Covid-19 patients, including 17 foreigners. The previous 16 patients have been discharged.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 156 countries and territories around the world, with the death toll climbing to over 6,000.

Tags: Vietnam Covid-19 patients coronavirus infection European patients German British patients Hanoi
 
