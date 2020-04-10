VnExpress International
Three more discharges take Covid-19 recovery tally to 131

By Le Phuong, Le An   April 10, 2020 | 11:36 am GMT+7
Two women (L) leave the Cu Chi field hospital in Ho Chi Minh City after recovering from Covid-19, April 10, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

Three Covid-19 patients - two in HCMC and one in Bac Ninh – were released from hospitals Friday morning, taking the nationwide discharge total to 131.

Patients 157 and 171, both living in HCMC, were discharged from the Cu Chi field hospital in Cu Chi District.

"Patient 157" is a 31-year-old British woman of District 4 who had come into contact with a patient at the Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2, which has been identified as the second biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country after the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.

"Patient 171," a District 10 resident and 19-year-old student in the U.S. She had landed March 13 at the Tan Son Nhat Airport, after transiting in the Philippines.

"Patient 74," discharged in the northern province of Bac Ninh, is a 23-year-old native of the northern province of Phu Tho. He had landed in Hanoi March 16 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN18 from Paris and was quarantined at the Bac Ninh General Hospital.

All discharged patients will self-quarantine themselves at home and be medically monitored for another 14 days as an added protective measure against transmission of the virus in the larger community.

The latest discharges bring the number of Vietnam’s active patients to 124, less than half the total of 255 cases recorded so far.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected 209 countries and territories, claiming the lives of more than 95,700 people.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 patient Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 treatment
 
