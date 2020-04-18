Three foreign patients released from HCMC Covid-19 hospitals

The three are among 19 patients linked to the city's largest Covid-19 hotspot, Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2's Thao Dien Ward, home to a major expat community.

The British man, "Patient 97," is a 34-year-old English teacher who resides in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 4. He contracted the virus after going to the Buddha bar on March 14 with "Patient 91," a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines.

He was discharged from the Covid-19 Treatment Hospital in Can Gio District after more than three weeks of treatment. With his departure, the hospital has no Covid-19 patient left.

However, the field hospital, which was set up March 16 to use facilities of the Can Gio District’s hospital for treating Covid-19 patients and quarantining those suspected to have the disease, will remain ready to receive any new cases that might be detected.

"Though the last patient has been discharged, the hospital still maintains its operation with enough staff on duty to stand ready for any situation that could happen in coming days. We’re running out of patients for today but our duty is still there," said hospital deputy director Le Manh Hung.

The two Brazilians, Patients 151 and 207, are a married couple residing in Thao Dien District.

The wife, "Patient 151" is a 45-year-old employee of the Gia Dinh shoes company, which has two branches - one in Dong Nai Province's Vinh Cuu District and the other in District 2's An Phu Dong Ward. As a colleague, she’d was in contact with "Patient 124," a 52-year-old Brazilian man who got infected after going to the Buddha Bar with another infected man.

The husband, "Patient 207," is also an employee of the Gia Dinh shoe company.

The two were hospitalized at the city’s field hospital in Cu Chi District. Following their discharge, the hospital has four Covid-19 patients under treatment.

Each of the discharged patients will be placed under medical monitoring at home for another 14 more days, as required by the Health Ministry, to prevent risks of further transmission in the community.

The latest updates have brought HCMC’s total discharges to 49. The city has five Covid-19 patients in hospitals and it has not reported any new infections for the past 11 days.

Nationwide, the number of discharges has been gone up to 201 and active cases brought down to 67. The nation’s Covid-19 tally has been kept unchanged at 268 since Thursday’s morning.