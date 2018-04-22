Three family members found dead in house fire in northern Vietnam

The fire broke out inside the house, which was also an electronics store. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Linh

A mother and her two children were found dead after a fire ripped through their house early Sunday morning in northern Vietnam.

Neighbors were awakened at 2 a.m. by the screams of the trapped victims when the fire broke out inside the house, which was also an electronics store in Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

Attempts to save the family failed as the flames quickly engulfed the foam-insulated iron corrugated roofing house.

The fire was only put out an hour later by the police, who found the bodies of three victims identified as Pham Thi Thao, the 36-year-old mother, and her two children, Do Thanh Xuan, 10, and Do Tan Dung, 6.

The house was filled with fabric and electronic devices at the time of the fire, which the authorities believe made the flame spread fast.

Further investigation is underway.