Three Covid-19 patients in Da Nang recover

"The three patients have recovered and been qualified to be discharged in accordance with the Ministry of Health's treatment regimen," said director Le Duc Nhan, adding that all three have tested negative for the coronavirus thrice in a row.

The two British, Vietnam's 22nd and 23rd patients, were on the VN54 flight from London to Hanoi on March 2. They were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on March 8. At least 16 people on the flight were confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus, including a flight attendant.

The other recovered patient is a Vietnamese woman who works as a saleswoman at an eletronics shop in Da Nang's Hai Chau District. She served the British men who visited the shop as customers on March 4, before being confirmed to be infected herself on March 10.

Nhan said the patients were treated in accordance with procedures and regimens by the Ministry of Health, while the hospital was disinfected to prevent cross-infection to medical workers.

The three are expected to be discharged Friday morning. They still have to be quarantined for the next 14 days however, said Nhan. The Vietnamese woman would be quarantined at home under the monitor of the Da Nang Center for Disease Control. The two British would be quarantined in a hotel, before the British Consulate finish procedures to bring them back to the U.K.

Da Nang City has confirmed six Covid-19 cases so far. The three active cases left are an American man confirmed to be infected on March 18, a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman confirmed to be infected on March 23, and a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman confirmed to be infected on March 25. None of the three have any severe symptoms, Nhan said.

Vietnam has recorded 153 Covid-19 cases in total, of whom 17 have been discharged from hospitals. Besides the three Da Nang cases, 23 other patients have tested negative between once and thrice.

Many active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 22,100 people globally as it spread to 198 countries and territories.