VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three Covid-19 patients in Da Nang recover

By Nguyen Dong   March 26, 2020 | 10:05 pm GMT+7
Three Covid-19 patients in Da Nang recover
A quarantine zone for Covid-19 patients in the Da Nang Hospital in Da Nang, central Vietnam, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Two British people and one Vietnamese woman in the Da Nang Hospital have recovered from Covid-19, the hospital director said Thursday.

"The three patients have recovered and been qualified to be discharged in accordance with the Ministry of Health's treatment regimen," said director Le Duc Nhan, adding that all three have tested negative for the coronavirus thrice in a row.

The two British, Vietnam's 22nd and 23rd patients, were on the VN54 flight from London to Hanoi on March 2. They were confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on March 8. At least 16 people on the flight were confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus, including a flight attendant.

The other recovered patient is a Vietnamese woman who works as a saleswoman at an eletronics shop in Da Nang's Hai Chau District. She served the British men who visited the shop as customers on March 4, before being confirmed to be infected herself on March 10.

Nhan said the patients were treated in accordance with procedures and regimens by the Ministry of Health, while the hospital was disinfected to prevent cross-infection to medical workers.

The three are expected to be discharged Friday morning. They still have to be quarantined for the next 14 days however, said Nhan. The Vietnamese woman would be quarantined at home under the monitor of the Da Nang Center for Disease Control. The two British would be quarantined in a hotel, before the British Consulate finish procedures to bring them back to the U.K.

Da Nang City has confirmed six Covid-19 cases so far. The three active cases left are an American man confirmed to be infected on March 18, a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman confirmed to be infected on March 23, and a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman confirmed to be infected on March 25. None of the three have any severe symptoms, Nhan said.

Vietnam has recorded 153 Covid-19 cases in total, of whom 17 have been discharged from hospitals. Besides the three Da Nang cases, 23 other patients have tested negative between once and thrice.

Many active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 22,100 people globally as it spread to 198 countries and territories.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Foreigners caught in Vietnam visa limbo

Foreigners caught in Vietnam visa limbo

26 patients in Vietnam test Covid-19 negative

26 patients in Vietnam test Covid-19 negative

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases, total up to 153

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases, total up to 153

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Spratly Islands, China told

Respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Spratly Islands, China told

Foreigners caught in Vietnam visa limbo

Foreigners caught in Vietnam visa limbo

26 patients in Vietnam test Covid-19 negative

26 patients in Vietnam test Covid-19 negative

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases, total up to 153

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases, total up to 153

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

Teenager caught robbing French tourists in HCMC

Teenager caught robbing French tourists in HCMC

5,000 staffs, patients at Hanoi hospital to take Covid-19 test

5,000 staffs, patients at Hanoi hospital to take Covid-19 test

Covid-19 stalks Hanoi streets, chairman warns

Covid-19 stalks Hanoi streets, chairman warns

 
go to top