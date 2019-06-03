VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three arrested for trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam

By Anh Thu    June 3, 2019 | 07:31 am GMT+7
Three arrested for trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam
Some synthetic drugs disguised in tea packages are seized by Nghe An Police after they were smuggled across the border from Laos.

Police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics from Laos across the border to Nghe An Province and Ho Chi Minh City.

Police of Vinh Town in Nghe An Province stopped a motorbike and arrested Lao national Mua Ba Cho, 35, and Mua Ba Va, 31, a Nghe An resident, on Saturday as they were transporting 15 kilograms of synthetic drugs from Laos to Vinh.

At the same time, another group of police arrested Hoang Nghia Van, 44, also from Nghe An, while he was waiting for the duo in the neighboring Ha Tinh province. Thet seized his car and $16,000 in cash.

The raids followed a period of surveillance based on suspicions aroused in early May that the three arrested men were engaged in a cross-border drug trafficking ring, with Van providing the money for Cho and Va to transport narcotic drugs from Laos to Vinh, before they transporting the drugs to customers in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city which is a day travel to the south.

Vietnam has become a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

On May 23, Vietnamese border guards and Lao police caught three Lao nationals planning to smuggle 100,000 ecstasy pills from Laos to Vietnam.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years though it has some of the world’s toughest laws, including death sentence for smuggling.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

See more
Tags: drug trafficking drug smuggling Nghe An Province synthetic drugs
 
Read more
Vietnam to take legal action against crawfish breeding, trading

Vietnam to take legal action against crawfish breeding, trading

Vietnam to buy six military drones from Boeing: US defense department

Vietnam to buy six military drones from Boeing: US defense department

Two Chinese caught stealing on Vietnam Airlines flights

Two Chinese caught stealing on Vietnam Airlines flights

Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

Vietnam defense minister calls for cooperation to solve South China Sea disputes

Van Don airport receives first international flight

Van Don airport receives first international flight

Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

Three bears freed from captivity in central Vietnam

Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

 
go to top