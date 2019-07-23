Three accidents in two hours kill seven on northern highway

A truck flips after hitting the divider of National Highway 5 in Hai Duong Province, killing five people, July 23, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport.

Two others were seriously injured in a bizarre, deadly sequence of accidents that took place on the same section of the National Highway 5.

The accidents occurred at around 4:10, 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. in the northern province’s Kim Thanh District, about two hours east of Hanoi.

In the first accident, a person crossing the road was killed when a 16-seater bus hit him.

Almost at the same spot later, a driver died in a collision between an ordinary truck and a container truck.

And about half an hour later, another truck carrying beverages lost control and crashed into the street divider before turning upside down and crushing others who had stopped to check out the previous two accidents.

The third accident killed at least five people and two were hospitalized with serious injuries, said Dao Quang Thanh, a local official.

Data recorded by the General Department of Roads showed that the truck in the third accident was traveling at 65 kph, within the speed limit of 90 kph.

Traffic on dozens of kilometers of the highway was paralyzed after the accidents.

Police are investigating the three cases.

It was in this same district that eight people lost their lives last January while walking along the same highway, mowed down by a truck. The pedestrians in this accident were returning from a cemetery.

Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour. A total of more than 18,720 traffic accidents occurred in 2018, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.