VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Thousands of people stranded after floods destroy bridge in central Vietnam

By Quoc Thinh   November 26, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Thousands of people stranded after floods destroy bridge in central Vietnam
The damaged suspension bridge in Krong Bong District of Dak Lak Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thinh

Villagers now have to take a 10-kilometer alternative route, which they say is very challenging.

As many as 7,700 people in Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been isolated after floods swept away a suspension bridge that connects them with the outside world.

Huynh Bai, chairman of Krong Bong District, said Typhoon Damrey, which ravaged southern and central Vietnam early this month, had damaged the bridge in Cu Pui Commune, and recent floods triggered by heavy downpours had worsened the situation.

The bridge connects six villages with the center of the commune.

To get in and out of the villages now, locals are having to take another 10-kilometer route (6.4 miles) that they say is “very challenging”.

Local authorities said they have asked for VND3.6 billion ($158,400) from the provincial government to fix the bridge, which was built in 2005 at a cost of VND5.5 billion.

The bridge is 80 meters long and 2.8 meters wide.

Typhoon Damrey, one of the worst storms to hit Vietnam in years, made landfall on November 4 with devastating consequences for the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Quang Nam, where people rely heavily on rice and fish farming.

It killed 106 people and damaged thousands of houses.

Related News:

Typhoon Damrey

363 dead, missing in Vietnam this year amid poor weather forecasting: PM

363 dead, missing in Vietnam this year amid poor weather forecasting: PM

Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

Top tourist town Hoi An left in a mess as typhoon water recedes in central Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming

Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming

See more
Tags: Vietnam Dak Lak Damrey bridge
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top