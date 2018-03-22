Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

|
Late Vietnamese PM Phan Van Khai is driven from the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on his final journey home to Cu Chi District, where he will be buried next to his wife. Khai died at home on Saturday, aged 85. He served as prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and has been remembered as a reformist leader.
His coffin is covered with the national flag. A two-day state funeral was held at the palace, attended by generations of Vietnamese leaders and foreign guests.
Students salute along the street outside the palace as his coffin departed.
People gather along Le Duan and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets outside the palace to say their last goodbyes.
Le Van Thuan, 82, took a bus ride from his home, more than six kilometers away, to the Independence Palace early on Thursday to pay tribute to Khai, whom he knew while serving in the army. He also followed the parade to Khai’s home.
Back in his hometown in Tan Thong Hoi Commune, Cu Chi, a family wakes up early on Thursday to welcome him. Hundreds of Khai’s neighbors have put up altars in their family homes in his memory.
Tran Thi Khuynh, 77, burns incense at the altar she has put up in her house for Khai. “He was very kind to everyone here. He was like a father to us,” she said.