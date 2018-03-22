VnExpress International
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

By Thanh Nguyen, Quynh Tran   March 22, 2018 | 11:11 am GMT+7

Khai lay in state for two days at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City for mourners to pay their respects.

Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai is carried out of the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday for a ride home in Cu Chi District, where he will be buried next to his wife. Khai died at home on Saturday, aged 85. He served as prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and has been remembered as a reformist leader.

His coffin is covered with the national flag. He was left at the palace for two days for a state funeral, which received generations of Vietnamese leaders and foreign guests.

Students salute along the street outside the palace as his coffin leaves.

Many people gather along Le Duan and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Streets outside the palace to say the last goodbye.

Le Van Thuan, 82, takes a bus ride from his home, more than six kilometers away, to the Independence Palace early on Thursday to pay tribute to Khai, who he knew when serving in the army. He also followed the parade to Khais home.

Back in his hometown in Tan Thong Hoi Commune, Cu Chi, a family wakes up early on Thursday to receive him. Hundreds of Khais neighbors have put up altars in their families.

Tran Thi Khuynh, 77, burns incense at the altar she has put up at her house for Khai. Hes very kind to everyone here. Hes like a father to us, she said.

