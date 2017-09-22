this-crumbling-mess-is-why-hundreds-of-saigon-vendors-are-protesting

|
An Dong Market, one of the biggest in Saigon, was built in 1954 in District 5. The current market was rebuilt in 1991 and was paid for by the vendors.
The market has fallen into disrepair over the decades. More than 2,300 vendors paid authorities VND217 billion ($9.5 million) to upgrade the building, but the project has remained on paper for four years, prompting a large protest on Tuesday.
Broken glass windows means vendors have to rush to put up barriers when there’s a heavy rain. “We stretch a canvas across but we still get wet,” said a woman who has been selling clothes at the market for many years. The five-story market is home to more than 2,500 stalls selling a wide variety of goods ranging from fabrics and clothing to dried foods and handicrafts.
A paneless, rusty windowframe.
One of the pillars.
Part of the market is soaked after heavy rain. “When it rains, our stalls get messy and customers are not interested in coming,” a 48-year-old vendor said.
A staircase handrail on the second floor has broken off.
Old and broken tiles.
A piece of mortar has worn off.
Vendors said the poor conditions are keeping customers away, causing their revenues to drop by half. Some have closed and offered to rent out their stalls.