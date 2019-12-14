Thick haze showcases worsening Hanoi air pollution

The haze affected visibility so badly that vehicles on the Thang Long Highway had to turn on their headlights at 7:30 a.m.

At 8 a.m. the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at above 200 in eight of 11 air monitoring stations in different parts of the city. The level means children, seniors and individuals with heart or lung problems should stay indoors.

Saturday is the fifth day in a row that the capital's air quality has stayed well above 200, sparking public concerns over its health implications.