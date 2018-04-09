VnExpress International
Theater of dreams? Hanoi stadium to get $307 million upgrade

By Lam Thoa   April 9, 2018

The dilapidated Hang Day Stadium will be torn down at the end of the year to make way for a new sports complex.

Artists impression: Aerial view of the new stadium.Hang Day Stadium (located in Hanois Dong Da District) will be rebuilt after Vietnam-based T&T Group, which manages the stadium, signed a memorandum with Bouygues Construction, a French firm, on March 27 regarding its construction. The project will start at the end of the year, with an estimated cost of $307 million.

Artists impression: Hang Days Stadium new soccer field.The new stadium will be rebuilt up to FIFAs standards with a capacity of 20,000 people. The upcoming stadium will be the second international stadium in Hanoi, after My Dinh Stadium in Tu Liems District.

Artists impression: People from local neighborhoods carry on their lives next to the new stadium.The new stadium will feature several additional facilities, such as cinemas, event centers, parking basements and convenience stores.

Artists impression: People walk on the stadiums grounds.

Artists impression: A new basketball court inside the new Hang Day Stadium.New sections for different sports, such as basketball, will also be added to the new Hang Day Stadium.

Artists impression: Aerial view of the new Hang Day Stadium.

Hang Day Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in the center of Hanoi. The stadium was first established for Hanoi's École d'Education Physique (Hanoi's School of Physical Education) in 1934. It was later expanded in 1958. In 2017, it was put under the management of T&T Group, a multi-disciplinary corporation involved in finance, real estate and agriculture. The group owns Hanoi FC who won the V-League in 2016.

Tags: stadium hang day stadium hanoi dilapidated facility rebuild renovate
 
