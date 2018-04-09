Theater of dreams? Hanoi stadium to get $307 million upgrade

|
Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi's Dong Da District will be rebuilt under a deal signed by Vietnam's T&T Group, which manages the stadium, and Bouygues Construction, a French firm, on March 27. The project will start at the end of the year at an estimated cost of $307 million, with T&T as the main investor.
The new stadium will be rebuilt to FIFA standards with a capacity of 20,000 people. It will be the second international stadium in Hanoi, after My Dinh Stadium in Tu Liem District.
The new stadium will feature several additional facilities, such as cinemas, event centers, parking basements and convenience stores, as shown in this artist impression.
An artist impression shows people walk on the stadium's grounds.
New sections for different sports, like basketball, will also be added to the new Hang Day Stadium.
An expected aerial view.
Hang Day Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in the center of Hanoi. The stadium was first established for Hanoi's École d'Education Physique (Hanoi's School of Physical Education) in 1934. It was later expanded in 1958. In 2017, it was put under the management of T&T Group, a multi-disciplinary corporation involved in finance, real estate and agriculture. The group owns Hanoi FC who won the V-League in 2016.