VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

The rule of Vietnamese summer: See water, jump in

By Nguyen Dong and Giang Huy    June 5, 2017 | 11:33 am GMT+7

Intense heat in central and northern parts of the country has sent droves to beaches, lakes and waterparks.

across-vietnam-

Beaches in Da Nang are crowed these days. Many families choose to go for a swim in the weekend.
across-vietnam--2

Many look exhausted because of the heat.
across-vietnam--7

Some choose to sit by the water and relax.
across-vietnam--4

Kids are of course the most energetic of all.
across-vietnam--5

How about a flip?
across-vietnam--6

Lifeguards in Da Nang say it has been a very busy week.
across-vietnam--8

It's not much better in Hanoi. In this photo, a man slips down a water slide at West Lake Water Park.
across-vietnam--9

The crowd at Hanoi's West Lake Water Park.
across-vietnam--10

Kids play in the West Lake. Meteorologists forecast that the heat wave in Hanoi lasts until Tuesday.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam heat
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top