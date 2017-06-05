The rule of Vietnamese summer: See water, jump in

|
Beaches in Da Nang are crowed these days. Many families choose to go for a swim in the weekend.
|
Many look exhausted because of the heat.
|
Some choose to sit by the water and relax.
|
Kids are of course the most energetic of all.
|
How about a flip?
|
Lifeguards in Da Nang say it has been a very busy week.
|
It's not much better in Hanoi. In this photo, a man slips down a water slide at West Lake Water Park.
|
The crowd at Hanoi's West Lake Water Park.
|
Kids play in the West Lake. Meteorologists forecast that the heat wave in Hanoi lasts until Tuesday.