VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

The most read newspaper in Vietnam: VnExpress launches international version

April 12, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
The most read newspaper in Vietnam: VnExpress launches international version
VnExpress office. Photo: Giang Huy

Starting today, our valued readers will be able to read VnExpress in English through VnExpress International.

Vietnam is a fast-growing country and a foreign investment destination with a stable political standing. Vietnam is developing as tourism and cultural hub in Southeast Asia. For that reason, VnExpress International is set to become a major channel of reliable information on Vietnam’s politics, economy, tourism, culture and development.

Launched on February 26, 2001, VnExpress quickly became the most read Vietnamese newspaper. VnExpress played an important part in creating a foundation for the country’s online development.

With the aim of providing a reliable source of information for our readers, VnExpress focuses on delivering accurate, objective, fast and multi-sourced information. In the age of social media and fast changing technology, VnExpress gives priority to reader interaction. Our readership has grown continuously, and in 2015, VnExpress had 13.5 billion page views and nearly 5 million readers’ comments.

VnExpress International follows the journalistic standards of modern reporting, delivering accurate, objective, fast and well-sourced news through multimedia and data-driven platforms. We cover politics, economics, tourism, life, culture, entertainment, videos, photos and documentaries.

At the 15th anniversary of VnExpress on February 26, 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said he hoped VnExpress would go on to be influential not only in Vietnamese-language reader. “VnExpress is the top newspaper in Vietnam. I hope it will develop across ASEAN, Asia and the rest of the world," he said. 

VnExpress has a team of over 200 journalists working in its Ha Noi headquarters, Ho Chi Minh City office and other branches nationwide. They are passionate about journalism and determined to provide trustworthy, well-sourced related news for our readers. Our newspaper has over 100 IT developers to ensure technical stability, and 80 business and marketing experts. 

Our Facebook page: facebook.com/VnExpressInternational

Twitter: twitter.com/int_vn

Tags: vnexpress launch vnexpress international
 
Read more
Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert

Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary

New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary

Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years

Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years

Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July

Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July

Ho Chi Minh City allocates $500mln to fight floods

Ho Chi Minh City allocates $500mln to fight floods

 
go to top