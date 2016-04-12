The most read newspaper in Vietnam: VnExpress launches international version

Vietnam is a fast-growing country and a foreign investment destination with a stable political standing. Vietnam is developing as tourism and cultural hub in Southeast Asia. For that reason, VnExpress International is set to become a major channel of reliable information on Vietnam’s politics, economy, tourism, culture and development.

Launched on February 26, 2001, VnExpress quickly became the most read Vietnamese newspaper. VnExpress played an important part in creating a foundation for the country’s online development.

With the aim of providing a reliable source of information for our readers, VnExpress focuses on delivering accurate, objective, fast and multi-sourced information. In the age of social media and fast changing technology, VnExpress gives priority to reader interaction. Our readership has grown continuously, and in 2015, VnExpress had 13.5 billion page views and nearly 5 million readers’ comments.

VnExpress International follows the journalistic standards of modern reporting, delivering accurate, objective, fast and well-sourced news through multimedia and data-driven platforms. We cover politics, economics, tourism, life, culture, entertainment, videos, photos and documentaries.

At the 15th anniversary of VnExpress on February 26, 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said he hoped VnExpress would go on to be influential not only in Vietnamese-language reader. “VnExpress is the top newspaper in Vietnam. I hope it will develop across ASEAN, Asia and the rest of the world," he said.

VnExpress has a team of over 200 journalists working in its Ha Noi headquarters, Ho Chi Minh City office and other branches nationwide. They are passionate about journalism and determined to provide trustworthy, well-sourced related news for our readers. Our newspaper has over 100 IT developers to ensure technical stability, and 80 business and marketing experts.

