VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

The Hague ruling on 'South China Sea' dispute to be announced at 4 pm today

By VnExpress   July 12, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7

Stay tuned...

A panel of five judges at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague will announce at 4 p.m. today (Vietnam time) their ruling in a case brought by the Philippines against China over its actions in the South China Sea, or what Vietnam refers to as its East Sea.

It marks the first time any legal challenge has been brought in the South China Sea territorial dispute.

The tensions in the sea have simmered for decades, intensifying in recent years, in which China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei all claim to some of the world's most promising oil and gas fields and vital fishing grounds.

The tribunal will not decide on matters of territorial sovereignty, but will apply the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in determining which countries can claim economic exploitation rights, based on geographic features.

A decision on the nine-dash-line's legality would signal that the court's judges had "decided to go big", said Julian Ku, law professor at Hofstra University. "If the nine-dash line were declared invalid, then in theory all the other countries would be emboldened."

The court has no power of enforcement, but a victory for the Philippines could spur Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, which also have overlapping claims, to file similar cases.

Here are some key details about the case.

Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

Related news:

> High stakes legal ruling looms in 'South China Sea' dispute

> Why the Philippines' 'South China Sea' legal case matters

> Vietnam speaks up as ruling on Philippines-China case nears

Tags: South China Sea China Philippines ruling the hangue
Read more
Vietnam to give more financial freedom to central coastal city Da Nang

Vietnam to give more financial freedom to central coastal city Da Nang

Vietnamese community in Philippines welcomes the Hague tribunal's ruling

Vietnamese community in Philippines welcomes the Hague tribunal's ruling

Vietnam welcomes 'South China Sea' ruling

Vietnam welcomes 'South China Sea' ruling

Hague tribunal overwhelmingly rejects Beijing's South China Sea claims

Hague tribunal overwhelmingly rejects Beijing's South China Sea claims

Over 100 tons of Formosa steel plant waste dumped on Ha Tinh farm

Over 100 tons of Formosa steel plant waste dumped on Ha Tinh farm

South Korean entertainment giant tunes in with $450,000 for Vietnam music project

South Korean entertainment giant tunes in with $450,000 for Vietnam music project

Thailand urged to account for shooting at Vietnamese boats

Thailand urged to account for shooting at Vietnamese boats

Formosa illegally changed waste-treatment technology: Vietnam minister

Formosa illegally changed waste-treatment technology: Vietnam minister

 
go to top