the-best-pictures-of-the-day

Myanmar new President Htin Kyaw (3rd from left), flanked by Vice Presidents Myint Swe (2nd from left) and Henry Van Thio (4th from left), is sworn in by House Speaker Mahn Win Khine Than (first from left) during a ceremony in Naypyidaw on March 30, 2016. A close aide to Aung San Suu Kyi was sworn in as Myanmar's president on March 30, a role that will see him act as a proxy for the pro-democracy figurehead and carry the hopes of a nation emerging from military rule. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP.
Supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a sit-in protest on the streets near the gates of Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, March 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad.
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a Town Hall in Janesville, Wisconsin, March 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski.
Meechai Ruchupan, head of Thailand's constitution drafting committee is seen on a screen as he presents a draft constitution to National Legislative Assembly members at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom.
Demonstrators holding a heart-shaped photo of Dalai Lama and former Czech President Vaclav Havel protest against the visit of China'a President in Czech Republic, on March 29, 2016, in Prague. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP.
EgyptAir flight 181 pilot Amr al-Jamal (R) embraces a family member (L) after arriving at Cairo international airport in Cairo, Egypt March 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany.
Mexico's Jesus Manuel Corona celebrates his goal against Canada during World Cup 2018 Qualifier in Mexico City, Mexico, on 29th of March 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido.
Athletes from Australia's Olympic team going to the 2016 Olympics in Rio present their uniforms alongside Samba dancer Sashya Jay during an official unveiling ceremony at Sydney's Bondi Beach, March 30, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed.