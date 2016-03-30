the-best-pictures-of-the-day

Myanmar new President Htin Kyaw (3rd from left), flanked by Vice Presidents Myint Swe (2nd from left) and Henry Van Thio (4th from left), is sworn in by House Speaker Mahn Win Khine Than (first from left) during a ceremony in Naypyidaw on March 30, 2016. A close aide to Aung San Suu Kyi was sworn in as Myanmar's president on March 30, a role that will see him act as a proxy for the pro-democracy figurehead and carry the hopes of a nation emerging from military rule. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP.