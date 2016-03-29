The best pictures of the day

|
March 28, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Angelique Kerber hits a backhand against Timea Babos (not pictured) during day seven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports.
Soldiers of Japan's Self Defence Force stand at attention with a flag of the Yonaguni observation unit during the opening ceremony of a military base on the island of Yonaguni in the Okinawa prefecture, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Nobuhiro Kubo.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young.
A policeman stands guard at Larnaca Airport near a hijacked Egypt Air A320 , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou.
Guatemalan former president Otto Perez leaves the Supreme Court after the judge suspended the hearing in which he was to decide on whether a trial against Perez would take place, in Guatemala City on March 28, 2016. Perez and former vice-president Roxana Baldetti are in jail facing possible trial over a scandal in which officials were said to have taken bribes to cut import duties for some companies. Johan Ordonez/AFP.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard at the intersection of First Street NE and Constitution Avenue after gun shots were reportedly fired at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center March 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. A gunman was reportedly captured and a police officer shot at the U.S. Capitol. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP.