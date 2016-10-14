VnExpress International
Thanh Hoa to build $29 million waste treatment plant

By Le Hoang   October 14, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
The garbage mountains in Dong Nam landfill, Thanh Hoa City, keeps piling up everyday. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

Authorities in the provincial capital hope to address overflowing landfills with a new waste treatment project.

Authorities in the northern province of Thanh Hoa approved a plan Friday to build a new domestic waste treatment plant in southwestern commune of Dong Nam.

Work will begin in December on a 200,000 sqm site near the Dong Nam landfill, which sits roughly 10km from Thanh Hoa's provincial capital.

Investors put up over VND647 billion (US$29 million) to build the facility, which will draw on a combination of biotechnology and incernation to address the stockpiled waste. The facility will include areas to sort solid waste to yield recycled metal and non-fired bricks.

From that, the facility is expected to produce 71 tons of organic fertilizer and six tons of recycled plastic granules per day. At the same time, The plant is expected to process about 500 tons of domestic waste per day.

Designers say the plant will last for 50 years and help improve the environment, create local jobs and alleviate overlfow at surrounding landfills.

Dong Nam landfill is one of the two largest dumps in Thanh Hoa Town. Workers at the facility bury about 300 tons of unclasified waste on average, every day.

According to the head of the landfill’s management company, the landfill has proven unable to keep pace with trash arriving from houses in the surrounding wards.

Mountains of garbage continue to grow, every day.

