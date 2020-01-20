Tet travel rush has Saigon traffic in a jam

|
At the Hoang Hoa Tham - Cong Hoa overpass in Tan Binh District near Tan Son Nhat Airport, queues of vehicles stretch over two kilometers.
Tet, or Lunar New Year, peaks this Saturday and is Vietnam's biggest and most important holiday. It is also a major occasion for family reunions.
A delivery man carrying a yellow Mai, an indispensable home decoration for Tet in southern Vietnam, moves at a snail's space along Cong Hoa Street, a route to Tan Son Nhat.
Tan Son Nhat Airport is expected to receive peak holiday crowds between January 9 and February 8. Thousands of overseas Vietnamese also return home for the festival.
Due to heavy congestion around Mien Dong bus station, many taxis and buses are forced to drop passengers in the middle of the road.
"Since all roads are congested, walking is the best way or I would be late for my home journey," said Trung Anh, 22, on his way to the station where he will catch a ride to Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands, over 10 hours from the city.
The station has buses serving destinations all over northern and central Vietnam as well as the city's eastern neighbors such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc.
Traffic is paralyzed on Hanoi Highway from District 2 via District 9 to Thu Duc District.
From morning to evening, long lines of container trucks progress inch by inch, waiting to enter Cat Lai Port. Companies are rushing to finish all business before the one-week holiday starts on Thursday.
"This area is always a hot spot for traffic jams, and goes from bad to worse in the lead up to Tet. I have to wait several minutes at the traffic light, inching my way ahead before a bit on the accessing the port," a container driver confirmed.
Chaos engulfs the intersection of Cao Thang and Vo Van Tan Streets in District 3.
Cars and motorbikes span over a kilometer of Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street in District 1, ablaze with Tet decorations.
A foreigner cyclist can do little but endure the traffic on Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1.
Collisions are not uncommon on Nguyen Van Troi Street in Phu Nhuan District, a route connecting the city downtown and the country's largest airport.
"Traffic moves in disorder as everyone tries to squeeze through the crowds and escape the city. Though business is booming in the lead up to Tet, I choose to sleep during rush hour," said Thong, a motorbike taxi driver.
Traffic police struggle to regulate traffic flow on Nguyen Van Troi.