Tet travel rush has Saigon traffic in a jam

Due to heavy congestion around Mien Dong bus station, many taxis and buses are forced to drop passengers in the middle of the road. "Since all roads are congested, walking is the best way or I would be late for my home journey," said Trung Anh, 22, on his way to the station where he will catch a ride to Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands, over 10 hours from the city. The station has buses serving destinations all over northern and central Vietnam as well as the city's eastern neighbors such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc.