Tet crowds worsen traffic congestion in Hanoi

A delivery man carries a peach blossom tree, an indispensable decoration at home for Tet, or the Lunar New Year festival, in northern Vietnam, is stuck in traffic on Tran Binh Trong Street in downtown Hanoi on Thursday morning.

There is huge travel demand in the days leading up to Tet, Vietnam’s biggest and most important holiday by far, resulting in increasing numbers of private vehicles hitting the roads, causing congestion.