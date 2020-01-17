Tet crowds worsen traffic congestion in Hanoi

|
A delivery man carries a peach blossom tree, an indispensable decoration at home for Tet, or the Lunar New Year festival, in northern Vietnam, is stuck in traffic on Tran Binh Trong Street in downtown Hanoi on Thursday morning.
There is huge travel demand in the days leading up to Tet, Vietnam’s biggest and most important holiday by far, resulting in increasing numbers of private vehicles hitting the roads, causing congestion.
Tourists in a double-decker bus are stuck in traffic on Dien Bien Phu Street in Ba Dinh District.
In 2018 Hanoi began the open-top city tour bus service, but it is not very popular due to the constant congestion on the roads.
A woman tries to squeeze her scooter through cars and buses on Dien Bien Phu Street.
On Trang Thi Street in Hoan Kiem District, a little girl is wedged between two adults on a motorbike who probably went shopping for Tet.
At noon on Thursday the intersection of Lieu Giai and Dao Tan Street was chaotic, with vehicles disdaining the red lights.
The sidewalk on Pham Hung Street in Nam Tu Liem District is filled with motorbikes.
Tran Phu Street in Ha Dong District.
The city of 7.5 million has around seven million vehicles, with two million more coming in from other places. Needless to say, severe traffic congestion during rush hour has long been a problem.