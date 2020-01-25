Tet celebrations in Vietnam

HANOI
Heavy rain poured down on Hanoi on Friday evening, but it stopped just before midnight, clearing the sky for the 30 fireworks spots in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.
Thousands of residents gathered at Hoan Kiem Lake downtown to watch the fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.
People then went to pagodas and temples, buying salt and plants with buds on the way, believing this will bring them good fortune for a new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
A man burnt joss paper. For many Vietnamese, burning joss paper symbolizes the quest for luck, health, and prosperity in the new year, the belief being that, when burnt, offerings would be delivered to the deceased. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
SAIGON
A foreigner takes a selfie in with fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
In Saigon, locals gathered at Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2 to take photos and film fireworks, one of the eight fireworks locations in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
A girl on her father’s shoulders reacted to the fireworks, which lasted for about 15 minutes. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
Hang, 35, a train barrier operator in Thu Duc District, set up a traditional meal to offer to her ancestors in the last day of the year. In her career of 15 years, Hang had never been reunited with her family during Tet holiday in her hometown in the northern Hung Yen Province. "We could not leave our station during duty. We are not allowed to sleep either."
OTHER LOCALITIES
In the northern Hai Phong City, people prayed for luck and peace at a temple in the first moments of the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh.
A group of men in central Binh Thuan Province started a campfire and danced to celebrate the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Quoc.
In central Thua Thien Hue Province, Tran Nhu Dang Tuyen (R) and his wife gave their children lucky money and wish them health in the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.