VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Tet celebrations in Vietnam

By Staff reporters   January 25, 2020 | 07:39 am GMT+7

Thousands of Vietnamese gathered at tourist attractions to watch fireworks and celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet).

HANOI

Heavy rain poured down on Hanoi on Friday evening, but it stopped just before midnight, clearing the sky for the 30 fireworks spots in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Heavy rain poured down on Hanoi on Friday evening, but it stopped just before midnight, clearing the sky for the 30 fireworks spots in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.
The rain did not stop thousands of residents to gather at Hoan Kiem Lake downtown to watch the fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Thousands of residents gathered at Hoan Kiem Lake downtown to watch the fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

People then went to pagodas and temples, buying salt and plants with buds on the way, believing this will bring them good fortune for a new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

People then went to pagodas and temples, buying salt and plants with buds on the way, believing this will bring them good fortune for a new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
A man burnt joss paper. For many Vietnamese, burning joss paper symbolizes the quest for luck, health, and prosperity in the new year, the belief being that, when burnt, offerings would be delivered to the deceased. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

A man burnt joss paper. For many Vietnamese, burning joss paper symbolizes the quest for luck, health, and prosperity in the new year, the belief being that, when burnt, offerings would be delivered to the deceased. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

SAIGON

A foreigner takes a selfie in with fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A foreigner takes a selfie in with fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
Xem pháo hoa
 
 

Tet celebrations in Vietnam

In Ho Chi Minh City, locals gathered at Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2 to take photos and film fireworks, one of the eight fireworks locations in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

In Saigon, locals gathered at Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2 to take photos and film fireworks, one of the eight fireworks locations in the city. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A girl being sitting on her father’s shoulders reacted to the fireworks, which lasted for about 15 minutes. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

A girl on her father’s shoulders reacted to the fireworks, which lasted for about 15 minutes. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.
Hang, 35, a train barrier operator in Thu Duc District, set up a traditional meal to offer to her ancestors in the last day of the year. In her career of 15 years, Hang had never been reunited with her family during Tet holiday in her hometown in the northern Hung Yen Province. We could not leave our station during duty. We are not allowed to sleep either.

Hang, 35, a train barrier operator in Thu Duc District, set up a traditional meal to offer to her ancestors in the last day of the year. In her career of 15 years, Hang had never been reunited with her family during Tet holiday in her hometown in the northern Hung Yen Province. "We could not leave our station during duty. We are not allowed to sleep either."

OTHER LOCALITIES

Tet celebrations in Vietnam - 8
Pháo hoa chào năm mới Bà rịa vũng tàu
 
 

Tet celebrations in Vietnam

Fireworks explode in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

In the northern Hai Phong City, people prayed for luck and peace at a temple in the first moments of the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh.

In the northern Hai Phong City, people prayed for luck and peace at a temple in the first moments of the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh.
A group of men in central Binh Thuan Province started a campfire and danced to celebrate the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Quoc.

A group of men in central Binh Thuan Province started a campfire and danced to celebrate the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Quoc.
In Thua Thien Hue Province, Tran Nhu Dang Tuyen (R) and his wife gave their children lucky money and wish them health in the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

In central Thua Thien Hue Province, Tran Nhu Dang Tuyen (R) and his wife gave their children lucky money and wish them health in the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.
Related News:

Lunar New Year 2020

Peachy destinations for your Tet tree needs

Peachy destinations for your Tet tree needs

Saigon spring flower festival colorfully ushers in Tet

Saigon spring flower festival colorfully ushers in Tet

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

See more
Tags: Vietnam fireworks Year of the Rat Lunar New Year 2020
 
Read more
No Tet holiday for health workers fighting new pneumonia virus

No Tet holiday for health workers fighting new pneumonia virus

Vietnam confirms first acute pneumonia cases in Saigon

Vietnam confirms first acute pneumonia cases in Saigon

Hanoi student in China's Wuhan quarantined after return

Hanoi student in China's Wuhan quarantined after return

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

Vietnam placed 31st in global power ranking

Vietnam placed 31st in global power ranking

Vietnam third in SEA for upward social mobility: WEF

Vietnam third in SEA for upward social mobility: WEF

HCMC up, Hanoi down in global ranking of fast-growing cities

HCMC up, Hanoi down in global ranking of fast-growing cities

Vietnam well poised to become digital economy: report

Vietnam well poised to become digital economy: report

 
go to top