VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Teenagers arrested for groping, robbing British woman in Hoi An

By Hoang Phong   September 16, 2019 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Teenagers arrested for groping, robbing British woman in Hoi An
Cyclo drivers drive past tourists in Hoi An ancient town, central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Huong Chi.

Hoi An police have detained two teenage boys for trying to grope a British visitor and snatching a handbag from her.

Vo Quang Truong, 16, and Dang Ngoc Luc, 18, have been placed under criminal investigation, police said Saturday.

Initial investigations indicate that Truong, Luc and 15-year-old Nguyen Viet Duc were riding their motorbikes on Bach Dang Street in the ancient town of Hoi An on September 7. When they saw the British woman walking alone, they stopped their motorbikes and attempted to grope her.

However, the woman resisted them. During the struggle, she dropped her handbag, which they took and drove away. The handbag contained her iPhone, some cash and personal documents.

Truong and Luc snatched another foreign tourist’s handbag on September 11. Based on camera footage, local police arrested the trio the same day.

Duc has been released on bail. Police are expanding the investigation.

Hoi An is one of the most peaceful towns in Vietnam and a highly popular tourist destination. However, in recent years, overcrowding and street crimes are undermining its charms.

In February, police arrested four teenagers for a series of robberies targeting foreigners during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Related News:
Tags: Hoi An Vietnam street crimes robbery tourism foreigners in Vietnam bag snatching
 
Read more
Hanoi food vendors, public ignore midnight curfew

Hanoi food vendors, public ignore midnight curfew

New Saigon railway bridge hosts first test run

New Saigon railway bridge hosts first test run

21 percent of ethnic minority children in Vietnam are underweight

21 percent of ethnic minority children in Vietnam are underweight

Ministry wants health warnings on liquor ads

Ministry wants health warnings on liquor ads

No mercury poisoning detected in Hanoi warehouse fire yet

No mercury poisoning detected in Hanoi warehouse fire yet

Army collects five tons of mercury waste at Hanoi warehouse fire site

Army collects five tons of mercury waste at Hanoi warehouse fire site

Family seeks details about Hanoi schoolboy's death

Family seeks details about Hanoi schoolboy's death

 
go to top