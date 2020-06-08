Teenager returning from Cambodia adds to Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally

A medical staff examines samples collected from Covid-19 suspected cases and people in quarantine at HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, .April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

"Patient 332" is a resident of Thuong Phuoc Commune, Hong Ngu District, Dong Thap Province. He had returned to Vietnam from Cambodia on May 25 via the Thuong Phuoc Border Gate in Dong Thap and was quarantined immediately at the Mekong Delta province's Hong Ngu District Health Center.

The first test results showed he was negative for the novel coronavirus, but the second one done last Sunday, right before he was about to complete his quarantining and go home, came out positive.

He is now being treated at the health center he was quarantined at.

The patient is the third new Covid-19 recorded on Monday, the other two being those repatriated from Japan.

Monday also saw nine patients confirmed to have recovered, bringing the nation’s total recoveries to 316 and its active case number down to 16, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad.

Of the total 332 cases, 192 were imported and the rest were community transmissions. Vietnam has not seen any cases caused by community transmission for 53 days.

The 16 active cases are being treated at seven different medical facilities. Of these three have tested negative once and two others have done so twice.

Vietnam currently has 9,000 people in quarantine - 72 in hospitals, more than 7,000 are in quarantine camps, and the rest at home.

Meanwhile, the global infection tally has crossed 6.9 million and the recorded global Covid-19 death toll has gone past 400,000. However, many countries have relaxed their social distancing and lockdown measures.

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and East Timor have not recorded any coronavirus deaths to date.