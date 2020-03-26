Teenager caught robbing French tourists in HCMC

A police officer holds Tran Quoc Thinh as another shows the phone he snatched from the French couple (standing) in HCMC's District 1, March 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC police.

The robber, Trinh Quoc Thinh, 16, snatched the phone from the Frenchwoman after following them during their walk along the September 23rd Park in District 1.

The husband caught and seized Thinh's arm, at which point Thinh brandished a knife threateningly.

As he was about to run away, police officers of the 363 team showed up and took him down. The team is in charge of patrolling the district around the clock.

Thinh has been detained for "property robbery," a charge that could fetch him a jail term of one to five years.

The knife Trinh Quoc Thinh used to threaten the French couple, put next to his hat. Photo by HCMC police.

HCMC received 8.5 million foreign visitors last year, up 14 percent against 2018.