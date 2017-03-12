Teen hackers fined for attack on Vietnam's airport websites

Vietnam's national security service has identified and fined the families of two 15-year olds who launched benign attacks on the nation's airport websites.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the teenage duo disrupted the website at Tan Son Nhat, the country's busiest airport, along with the sites of the Da Nang airport and three others, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Saturday.

Investigators identified the suspects as L.C.K.D. from Ho Chi Minh City and P.H.H. from the nearby Dong Nai Province. The attacks caused no permanent damage to the airports or the state.

The ministry told reporters the teens launched the attacks because they were eager to explore new things and wanted to show off to the hacker community.

Given their young age and genuine remorse, the police issued administrative fines and asked their families to help monitor them.

Tan Son Nhat Airport's website was hacked on Wednesday, but resumed normal operations the following day.

An aviation official said the website could not be accessed on that night, when the front page displayed a cyber security warning.

No data was stolen and the airport's information system was not damaged, the official added.

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said the hacker behind the attack probably wanted to raise an alert about poor cyber security and did not intend any harm.

An official from the Southern Airport Authority said the incident didn't affect flights.

Last July, hackers delayed roughly 2,000 passengers by attacking Vietnam Airlines' domestic check-in computer system.

