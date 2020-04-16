VnExpress International
Teen girl near China border Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

By Minh Nga   April 16, 2020 | 06:41 am GMT+7
Teen girl near China border Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient
A medical staff in Hanoi Covid-19 task force is disinfected, April 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

A 16-year-old Hmong girl in the mountainous province of Ha Giang, which borders China, is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient.

"Patient 268" lives in a remote village in the province’s Dong Van District. She is the first Covid-19 case detected in Ha Giang so far.

She has three brothers working as freelancers in China. She started to show Covid-19 symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties on April 7 and was quarantined at the Dong Van District General Hospital. After her samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she was placed under treatment at the hospital.

The teenager has brought the number of infections in Vietnam to 268, with 97 active cases and 171 discharged from hospitals. Most of the patients under treatment are in stable conditions, with 23 testing negative once and 10 twice.

Of all the infections detected in Vietnam so far, 160 cases or 59.7 percent contracted the virus overseas and the rest were infected among their communities.

On Wednesday, it was decided that the social distancing campaign in Vietnam will continue until April 22 in Hanoi, HCMC and 10 other localities deemed to be at high risk of Covid-19 spreading - Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Ninh Binh provinces in the north; Da Nang City and the provinces of Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa and Ha Tinh in the central region; and Tay Ninh Province in the south.

The global Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 134,300 in 210 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

