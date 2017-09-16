Taxi charges foreigners 100 times more than meter fee in Vietnam

Police in the central resort town Nha Trang summoned a taxi driver on Friday after a group of Chinese tourists accused him of overcharging.

Le Trong Quat, 40, drove the visitors to their hotel earlier this week.

As they arrived after 6 kilometers, his meter read VND62,000 ($2.73).

But he took out his phone and type a seven-digit number, the tourists said.

They said they had argued but the driver threatened them, and they had to pay him VND6 million ($264).

Police said Quat is under criminal probe for extortion of property.

Overcharing incidents like this one happen once in a while in Vietnam, earning the industry a bad name.

Last month, a taxi driver in Da Nang was fined after charging a South Korean tourist $30 for a $2 journey.