Tankers spill 200 liters of oil into Vietnam's pollution-hit Ha Long Bay

By Minh Cuong   August 17, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
The tanker responsible for the oil spill in Ha Long on Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/N.H.

Environment officials are still ascertaining the scale of the damage and a local shipping firm is likely to face punishment.

More than 200 liters (53 gallons) of oil spewed into the world-famous Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam on Wednesday when the pipe used to transfer the fuel between two tankers ruptured.

Diep Dung, a local shipping firm that owns both tankers, and a rescue unit reportedly had the spill under “control” after four hours.

Environment officials have taken samples of the water for testing, and the company is almost certain to face punishment.

Ha Long Bay was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.

However, environmental protection remains a major issue in the bay.

Behind the impressive facade lies a darker reality, with tourist boats dumping untreated sewage into the beautiful waters every day.

