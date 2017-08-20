VnExpress International
Take the tunnel under treacherous mountain pass in Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   August 20, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7

The $740 million project is expected to reduce travel times by 40 minutes.

vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes

The Deo Ca Tunnel under its namesake pass on National Highway 1A will open on Monday. The tunnel runs more than four kilometers from the central province of Khanh Hoa to the neighboring Phu Yen. 
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-1

The second longest road tunnel in Vietnam, after the one running under the Hai Van Pass, is expected to cut the travel time by 40 minutes and reduce traffic accidents. Deo Ca is one of the highest and toughest mountain passes in Vietnam, where drivers face constant risks of crashes due to its steep slopes and blind corners. In April, two crashes caused a tailback of 10 kilometers.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-2

A worker uncovers an exit sign. There is a ventilation system inside the tunnel and air quality will be constantly checked, according to the investors.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-3

A loudspeaker to assist drivers inside the tunnel. More than 200 people will monitor the tunnel 24/7.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-4

Two workers secure wires in the tunnel.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-5

A worker removes a patch of asphalt.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-6

Workers clean the tiled walls.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-7

A surveillance camera.
vietnam-set-to-open-new-tunnel-through-mountain-pass-to-reduce-crashes-8

An inspection car inside the tunnel. Only cars will be allowed to use the tunnel, while motorbikes will be carried through on trucks. Drivers will have to pay toll fees from September 3.
