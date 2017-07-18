Take off from Saigon traffic on the city's flying curves

|
The Station 2 Overpass at the eastern gate of Ho Chi Minh City cost VND120 billion ($5.28 million) and was completed in 2004.
|
The overpass connects the downtown with the nearby provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong, easing congestion on the highways. A metro line from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 that will run over the overpass is scheduled for completion soon.
|
The Cat Lat Overpass at the end of Vo Van Kiet-Mai Chi Tho Boulevard is another important connection between the city and its eastern neighbors. The network was opened in August 2010 with branches to the downtown, Cat Lat Port and the Saigon River Tunnel.
|
This overpass links Vo Van Kiet Boulevard with National Highway 1A, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Mekong Delta provinces.
|
Work on Nguyen Van Cu Bridge started in 2005 and took four years to complete, but severe congestion prompted the transport department to build overpasses connected to the bridge which opened to traffic late last month.
|
The Thu Thiem Overpass which runs to Thu Thiem Bridge in Binh Thanh District cost $64.8 million and opened to traffic in December 2010, connecting the city center with the Thu Thiem new urban area.
|
Part of this new overpass in the crowded Go Vap District was put into use in January above a busy junction. The $17.6 million-system is expected to reduce congestion in the area by 80 percent.