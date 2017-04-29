VnExpress International
Take a look at Hanoi's new ‘gold’ road

By Ba Do - Nhat Quang   April 29, 2017 | 12:03 am GMT+7

The road in Vietnam's capital cost a whopping $43 million, earning it the shiny nickname.

The 1.5-kilometer road connecting Nguyen Van Cu Street and the Red River in Long Bien District opened in January 2017 after three years of construction.

Work cost VND985 billion ($43.3 million), more than half of which was spent on compensating and relocating residents, making it one of the most expensive roads in Hanoi and earning it the nickname “the gold-gilded” road.

Despite the huge expense, the construction has been celebrated as an urban development success as it was completed one year ahead of schedule. It also connects major bridges and is expected to reduce congestion on big roads.

take-a-look-at-hanois-new-gold-road

The road, which has not been officially named yet, is also known as the “curly” one due to its three big bends which are there to meet technical and security purposes, according to an official.
take-a-look-at-hanois-new-gold-road-1

The road is 40 meters wide, with a two-meter divider.
take-a-look-at-hanois-new-gold-road-2

There are trees and street lights while internet and electric cables have been moved underground.
take-a-look-at-hanois-new-gold-road-3

A third of the sidewalk, between five and 12 meters, is dedicated to motorbike parking.
take-a-look-at-hanois-new-gold-road-4

Now you’ve seen the shiny spots, this one square meter part of the sidewalk has been sinking with broken tiles.
Tags: Vietnam urban development infrastructure road
 
Read more
