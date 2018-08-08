VnExpress International
Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

By Minh Nga   August 8, 2018 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

A Vietnamese man who fatally stabbed a compatriot in Taiwan was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Bui Tien Dung was convicted of killing another Vietnamese man, whose surname is Pham, in a knife attack in June 2017 after quarreling with the deceased and several others at a restaurant in New Taipei, Focus Taiwan reported.

Although the two sides seemed to have patched up their quarrel, Bui's cousin went out and bought five knives soon after, and gave one of them to Dung.

Dung then stabbed Pham and injured two other men, the court heard.

Pham died before he was brought to the hospital, while the other two victims suffered stab wounds to the back and arm, the court said.

After Dung has served his 15-year prison sentence, he will be deported, local authorities said.

Ever since Taiwan lifted a 10-year ban on certain categories of Vietnamese workers in 2015, the territory has been the leading destination for Vietnamese guest workers.

According to the Vietnam Migration Profile 2016, Taiwan tops the list of destinations for Vietnamese migrant laborers, with over 274,000 moving to the territory between 2012 and 2016.

