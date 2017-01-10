VnExpress International
Taiwan arrests 40 Vietnamese for illegal entry

By VnExpress   January 10, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7

Taiwanese coast guard officers said it was the biggest group of illegal Vietnamese immigrants ever caught.

A Taiwanese fishing boat was intercepted offshore during a coast guard patrol in Taiwan last week, with 40 illegal Vietnamese immigrants aboard.

Local media cited Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration as saying that 25 Vietnamese men and 15 women were packed into the small boat as it was caught last Friday night.

The officers, who acted upon a tip-off, also arrested six crew members, including three Indonesians, on the fishing vessel.

All the arrestees have been transferred to a local prosecution office for investigation.

According to the Taiwanese coast guard, the Vietnamese had entered mainland China before they went aboard the boat, paying a fee of $4,000-6,500 each.

It was the largest group of Vietnamese ever detained in Taiwan for illegal entry, they said, as cited by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Taiwan has been a promising destination for Vietnamese looking for jobs overseas. There are around 164,000 Vietnamese working under official contracts in Taiwan, nearly 30 percent of the country’s overseas workforce.

Tags: Vietnam labor human smuggling immigrants
 
